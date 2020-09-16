 Skip to Content

German government calls Navalny recovery ‘encouraging’

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has welcomed news that poisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s condition has further improved. Navalny, who fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia on Aug. 20, on Tuesday posted a selfie photo from Berlin’s Charité hospital where he has been treated for almost four weeks. A German government spokeswoman said Wednesday the news was “encouraging.” Germany has demanded that Russia should answer questions about Navalny’s poisoning, after a German military laboratory confirmed the presence of Novichok in his body. That’s a Soviet-era nerve agent previously linked to the attempted assassination of Kremlin critics. Russia has rejected the suggestion that it was involved in Navalny’s poisoning.

Associated Press

