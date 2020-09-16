From almost 80 to a frost advisory, mother nature’s mood swings

It was another above average start Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50's to low 60's, but the cold front is on our door step and the much cooler changes are coming.

High temperatures Wednesday will struggle to get near Eau Claire's average of 71 degrees. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny as the front passes and no rain is expected.

It will be breezy Wednesday when the front passes. Winds barrel in at 10 to 20 mph out of the northwest. Once the sun sets, the winds will settle and that'll help temperatures drop even further overnight.

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Barron, Polk, Rusk and Taylor counties from 1 am to 8 am Thursday. Lows will drop below 36 degrees near Highway 8 which will lead to patchy frost. Cover or bring in any vegetation sensitive to frost.

The cold lows return for Friday morning too when we'll see our best chance in Eau Claire for patchy frost. As of now, it's possible but not a guarantee.

High temperatures will struggle to get into the low 60's through the end of the week too. Even with all the sunshine it won't feel very warm.

It will stay hazy the rest of the week due to the jet stream transporting wildfire smoke across most of the Continental US.