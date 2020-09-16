First two longlists announced for National Book Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Stories of voting rights, space exploration and displacement at home are among the young people’s literature works that appear on the longlist for the National Book Awards. In the translation category, the 10 nominated books originate everywhere from the Middle East to Scandinavia to Japan. The lists were announced Wednesday by the National Book Foundation, which presents the awards and will reveal nominees for poetry, nonfiction and fiction later in the week. The lists in the five competitive categories will be narrowed to five finalists in each on Oct 6. Winners will be announced Nov. 18.