First NCAA D1 basketball games will be November 25

(WQOW) - The NCAA Division I basketball season will tip off on November 25.

The NCAA Division I Council approved the late start date for men's and women's basketball for the 2020-21 season only.

The first full practices can begin on October 14. No exhibition games or closed scrimmages can take place before November 25, the NCAA said.

Moving the start date back from November 10 is intended to have contests begin when at least three-quarters of Division 1 schools will have concluded their fall terms or moved remaining instruction and exams online, the Division 1 Men's and Women's Oversight Committees said.

