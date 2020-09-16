Trump disputes health officials, sees mass vaccinations soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is openly contradicting the government’s top health experts, predicting a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus could be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after. That claim Wednesday undermined the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whom Trump called “confused” in projecting a longer time frame. Trump is also disagreeing with Dr. Robert Redfield about the effectiveness of protective masks and says he has telephoned Redfield to tell him so. The CDC has sent all 50 states a “playbook” for distributing vaccine to all Americans free of charge, assuming one can be proven safe and effective.