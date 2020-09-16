Feds outline sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is outlining a sweeping plan to make COVID-19 vaccines available for free to all Americans.

But polls show a strong undercurrent of skepticism across the country.

In a report Wednesday to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department are sketching out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually early next year or later in 2020, eventually ramping up to reach any American who wants a shot.

But an AP poll earlier this year found only about half said they would get one.