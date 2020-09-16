Fall is showing its colors as cooler weather returns

Fall colors are starting to change, and according to Travel Wisconsin, parts of Western Wisconsin are nearly a quarter of the way towards peak color, which is on track this year to occur about when it normally does in the middle of October.

Temperatures are feeling more fall-like, too, after yesterday's warmth. Yesterday had highs in the upper 70s, but today we were closer to Eau Claire's average high of 71 with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the low 70s. The air will continue to cool going into the night as the wind today was out of the north bringing that cooler and less humid air.

A Frost Advisory is in effect tonight until 8 AM for Polk, Barron, Rusk, Taylor, and counties further north. Cover or bring in plants as low temperatures in the Advisory area could fall into the low to mid 30s.

More chilly air will finish the week with tomorrow night perhaps being the coldest, but at least it'll be sunny. 70s will return later this weekend, and we'll stay dry.

Only a small chance on Monday for light rain is expected, though warmer air follows that chance starting on the first day of astronomical autumn next Tuesday with highs rising to the upper 70s, possibly near 80 again!