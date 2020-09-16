 Skip to Content

Fall is showing its colors as cooler weather returns

Fall colors are starting to change, and according to Travel Wisconsin, parts of Western Wisconsin are nearly a quarter of the way towards peak color, which is on track this year to occur about when it normally does in the middle of October.

Temperatures are feeling more fall-like, too, after yesterday's warmth. Yesterday had highs in the upper 70s, but today we were closer to Eau Claire's average high of 71 with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the low 70s. The air will continue to cool going into the night as the wind today was out of the north bringing that cooler and less humid air.

A Frost Advisory is in effect tonight until 8 AM for Polk, Barron, Rusk, Taylor, and counties further north. Cover or bring in plants as low temperatures in the Advisory area could fall into the low to mid 30s.

More chilly air will finish the week with tomorrow night perhaps being the coldest, but at least it'll be sunny. 70s will return later this weekend, and we'll stay dry.

Only a small chance on Monday for light rain is expected, though warmer air follows that chance starting on the first day of astronomical autumn next Tuesday with highs rising to the upper 70s, possibly near 80 again!

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

