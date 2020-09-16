Experts cite ‘crimes against humanity’ in Maduro’s Venezuela

GENEVA (AP) — Independent experts commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body have issued a scathing, in-depth report finding the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro responsible for crimes against humanity. The report commissioned last year by the Human Rights Council said the alleged crimes include extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and torture. The authors looked at more than 5,000 killings and acts of torture that also included rape and waterboarding. They concluded in Wednesday’s report that Maduro and his defense and interior ministers were aware of the crimes committed by Venezuelan security forces and intelligence agencies. They said those found responsible should be held accountable to prevent more widespread human rights violations.