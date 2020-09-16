Eau Claire students protest against virtual learning

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After a couple of weeks of hybrid instruction, some Eau Claire students are already voicing their frustration over virtual learning.

A few Eau Claire high school students gathered outside the district's administration building in downtown Eau Claire on Wednesday in protest of virtual learning.

Some said they simply don't learn well in a virtual format, which has made classes increasingly difficult since March.

The students say their main goal is to be noticed by administrators and prompt them to change their schedule back to five days a week in-person.

"Hopefully they take notice," said Rylea Nall, a North High School student. "Hopefully this semester will be better than last semester. Last year was definitely a struggle for all of us, so yeah, we're hoping that they see us."

District Superintendent Michael Johnson did take notice of the students and in a statement said,