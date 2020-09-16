City clerks to begin mailing absentee ballots

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you requested an absentee ballot for the upcoming November election, you can expect it in your mailbox soon.

State law says city clerks must begin sending out absentee ballots 47 days before the presidential election. So far, Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said 10,000 residents have requested those ballots.



She said they have been putting ballots into envelopes by hand since Monday, and have had extra staff helping them with the bevy of ballot requests.

"The absentee process allows more voters to vote," said Riepl. "So if you can't make it to the polls, or if you're out of town, or if you are ill, this allows people to get their votes counted."

The Green Party's last minute bid to get onto the November ballot was rejected by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday, meaning the ballot mailing process will go on as normal.



It's not too late to get an absentee ballot if you'd like one. You can request a ballot up until October 29th.