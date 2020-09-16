Chippewa Falls hosts another free COVID-19 testing event

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - In Chippewa County, free drive-thru testing event was held on Wednesday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

The event was organized by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard.

“I am extremely happy we are able to get these tests,” said Chippewa County Health Director Angie Weideman. “It will be wonderful for all the communities around Chippewa Falls.”

Weideman said 500 tests are being given but added the National Guard has the capacity to perform 750 tests.

The event is open to any Wisconsin residents who are 5 years or older, you do not need to live in Chippewa County to be tested. Individuals attending do not need a referral from a doctor or the health department.