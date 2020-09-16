Chippewa County health director says misinformation is spreading on social media

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Chippewa County Public Health officials are saying misinformation is being spread about a proposed health ordinance being discussed Thursday by the Chippewa County Health Services Board.

Health Director Angela Weideman said the ordinance would not grant her or other health officials any new authority or power to prosecute people for not following communicable disease precautions.

Weideman also stressed that the ordinance would not allow children to be taken away from their families for contracting any infectious disease and likewise, the health department does not have the power to put people in jail for any reason.

"What is in the proposed ordinance is language around communicable disease, definitions such as what is physical or social distancing, what's the definition of mass gathering," Weideman said.

The ordinance would also allow health officers to enforce a countywide order, including fines, but that power is already given through the state and Chippewa County currently does not have a local health order.