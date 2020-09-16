César García, AP Colombia reporter, dies after illness at 61

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — César García, a reporter for The Associated Press who ventured across Colombia to tell the story of the nation’s armed conflict, has died. He was 61. He suffered a heart attack and after three weeks at a hospital tested positive for the new coronavirus, though what role the virus may have played in his death on Tuesday remains unclear. With a voice recorder in hand, García was a fixture at many major events of the last three decades in Colombia, whether peace talks with leftist guerrillas or breaking news from the halls of the presidential palace.