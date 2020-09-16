Cardi B files for divorce from Migos’ rapper Offset

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B has filed for divorce from Migos’ rapper Offset, claiming her marriage was “irretrievably broken.” A Fulton County Courthouse filing states that the Grammy-winning rapper filed the divorce documents Tuesday in Atlanta. She says there are “no prospects for a reconciliation” for marriage with Offset. Cardi B, using her birth name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, is seeking primary physical and legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She also wants Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, to pay child support and her legal expenses. The hip-hop stars have had a rocky marriage since they secretly wed in 2017. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 4.