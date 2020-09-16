Appeals court commutes death sentence of Texas inmate

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ highest criminal court has commuted the death sentence of a Mexican man after agreeing with findings he was ineligible to be executed because of intellectual disability. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday changed 43-year-old Juan Lizcano’s death sentence to a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lizcano was convicted of capital murder in the November 2005 shooting death of 28-year-old Dallas Police Officer Brian Jackson. Testimony at his trial showed Lizcano had the communication skills of a 8- to 10-year-old. The Supreme Court in 2002 barred execution of intellectually disabled people.