Altoona using 2020 season as a teaching opportunity

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Railroaders head coach Chad Hanson knows the game of football brings him the opportunity to mentor young players. What he didn't know, was how important 2020 would be for accomplishing that goal.

"We're getting a real life lesson right now, beyond anything that I could have fathomed in my coaching career," said Hanson. "This is a real-life situation. It's teaching the guys that number one, you can't take anything for granted. We saw that with spring sports when all of a sudden they were taken away. And we're sitting in flux right now with football season. You've got to give everything you have every single day and take advantages of the opportunities that you have. That is ultimately what we're trying to do here, get the kids to understand that."

Just a few weeks into practice, the team is taking those lessons to heart.

"Everyone is always like, yeah we don't like practice and running," said junior lineman Craig Ervin. "But when we're in this circumstance and you realize it can be taken away just like that, you really learn to take in the little things. Just have a good time, because you don't know if it could be gone tomorrow."

"Through this whole process I've learned a lot," said junior wide receiver/ defensive back Marsten Salsbury. "I've learned that we have to be prepared for anything, we just have to take things head on and hopefully it goes for the best."

The uncertainty has not been easy for the team, which according to coach might be the greatest lesson of all.

"As much heartache as it may cause right here and right now, it's going to make us stronger on the other side," said Hanson. "And that's my job, as a head coach, to make sure that happens with our players. That is what we're here to do."