9 arrested in Bosnia over wartime killings of civilians

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Authorities in Bosnia have arrested nine former Bosnian Serb officials, military officers and troops suspected in the killing of 44 civilians during the 1992-95 war. The Bosnian prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Wednesday that eleven people are suspected of killing the Bosniak civilians in September 1992. The prosecutors allege Bosnian Serbs separated men and boys from women and girls in the village of Novoseoci before taking the male Bosniaks away to a nearby waste dump and killing them. The prosecutors say the bodies of the victims, ages 14-82, were left at the dump site and covered in waste.