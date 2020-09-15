Wild sign defenseman Brodin to 7-year, $42 million extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension. This makes another long-term commitment to a key piece of their blue line group. Brodin’s new deal will begin with the 2021-22 season and carry a $6 million annual cap charge through 207-28. The 27-year-old native of Sweden was drafted by the Wild with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 draft. He had a career-high 26 assists in 69 games in the virus-shortened season. He also led the team with 112 blocked shots and was second on the club with a plus-15 rating.