Watch: Bodycam video shows Eau Claire man being shot and killed by officer

St. Croix Falls (WQOW) - News 18 has obtained police officer bodycam video from the shooting of an Eau Claire man last month.

Saint Croix Falls police officer Patrick Mariakis shot and killed Terry Treleven shortly after police were called to a report of a domestic incident at a motel.

The video above, which may be disturbing to watch, shows Treleven approach the officer while brandishing a large knife.

From the time Treleven opened the door to the time he was shot was less than 30 seconds.

Inside the motel, police found a woman with stab wounds to her neck, chest and arms.

She was airlifted to a hospital.

We did ask the police department why instead of shooting Treleven the officer didn't release the police dog to take him down. We did not get a response.

Earlier this month, the Burnett County District Attorney determined the shooting was justified.