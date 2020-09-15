Vinyl record sales surpass CD sales for first time in 30+ years

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A blast from the past as vinyl record sales have officially surpassed CD sales for the first time since the 1980s.

The days of vinyl records being seen as outdated have mostly come to a halt as small record shops like Revival Records in downtown Eau Claire have seen a significant increase in their vinyl record sales.

In comparison to last year, Revival Records has seen an increase of nearly 30% in record sales per month, according to owner Billy Siegal.

It's been a slow rise to the top, but Eau Claire record sales have risen steadily for years.

"I've been in business for 11 years now and its been trending up every year since I've been open," Siegal said. "So, it's way past a fad. This is more of a lifestyle. So, with CDs going down and vinyl going up, I'm having trouble keeping stocking. I'm having trouble cleaning records fast enough. So business, it's been really good."

Revival Records wanted to thank the Eau Claire community for all of its success amid the COVID-19 pandemic.