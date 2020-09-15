Vermont city takes step toward supervised injection site

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city council in Vermont’s largest city has voted to consider creating a supervised injection site for people who use heroin and other illicit drugs to reduce overdoses and get more people into treatment. The council voted unanimously on Monday in favor of a resolution that asks the city attorney to analyze the legal challenges of creating an overdose prevention site, also called a safe injection or safe consumption site. WCAX-TV reports that in such sites people can use drugs under trained medical supervision. Supporters say it can save lives by giving people with addiction sterile needles, health care services and referrals to medical treatment. Critics say they think one in Burlington is potentially dangerous and counterproductive.