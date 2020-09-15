US drops tax on Canada aluminum, heading off retaliation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it is dropping taxes on Canadian aluminum, easing tensions with a close ally and preempting Canada’s plans to impose retaliatory sanctions. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Tuesday that the U.S. is ending the 10% tariffs a month after it imposed them. Washington had charged last month that an influx of Canadian aluminum justified the tariffs. But in a statement, the office says shipments of Canadian aluminum are returning to normal levels. It said it could re-impose the tariffs if the imports surged again. Canada was preparing to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products Tuesday. Canada’s trade minister says Canada made no concessions.