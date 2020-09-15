UN welcomes Afghan talks with the Taliban, urges cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution welcoming the start of negotiations between Afghan representatives and the Taliban. It encourages the warring sides to engage in good faith and aim for a permanent cease-fire and political settlement to the country’s 19-year conflict. The resolution strongly encourages both sides “to continue pursuing confidence-building measures, including additional reductions in violence.” It extends the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan for a year. The Taliban regime sheltered Al-Qaida’s leader Osama bin Laden and was ousted from power in Afghanistan in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition. The talks in Qatar were laid out in a U.S. brokered deal with the Taliban.