UN assembly chief: unilateralism will strengthen pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new president of the U.N. General Assembly is warning that unilateralism will only strengthen the COVID-19 pandemic. Turkish diplomat and politician Volkan Bozkir called for a new commitment to global cooperation, including on the fair and equitable distribution of vaccines. He announced that the General Assembly will hold a high-level special session on the COVID-19 pandemic in early November, though diplomats said the date may slip. Bozkir took over the reins of the 193-member world body Tuesday after taking the oath of office and being handed the large gavel signifying the office from outgoing General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.