Apology, no firing: Official said US scientists hurt Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump health appointee is apologizing for a video in which he reportedly says scientists battling the coronavirus are conspiring against President Donald Trump and warns of shooting in America if Trump loses the election. Michael Caputo, the top spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, apologized to his staff for the Facebook video, an administration official tells The Associated Press. Separately, Caputo is accused of trying to muzzle an important publication from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the midst of the pandemic. HHS is standing by Caputo, who was not available for an interview.