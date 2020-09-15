Some JPMorgan traders catch COVID as bank reopens offices

NEW YORK (AP) — A number of JPMorgan Chase traders have been sent home after employees tested positive for COVID-19, less than a week into the bank’s push to start bringing its workers back into the office. A bank spokesman said Tuesday that JPMorgan Chase has been managing individual positive cases over the last few months. JPMorgan has been starting to insist its traders and senior management return to their physical offices, setting a required start date of Sept. 21. President Donald Trump last week congratulated JPMorgan for its push. The spokesman declined to say whether JPMorgan would continue its effort to reopen the offices.