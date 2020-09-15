 Skip to Content

Separation, domination on opening night of volleyball and soccer seasons

(WQOW) - Fan were limited, players were spread apart on the bench and in huddles, but the competition was great Tuesday on the opening night of the WIAA volleyball and boys soccer seasons.

Below are scores from the Chippewa Valley:

Girls volleyball

River Falls 3, Chippewa Falls 1

Colfax 3, Elk Mound 1

McDonell Central 3, Columbus Catholic 1

Lake Holcombe 3, Bruce 1

Mondovi 3, Durand 1

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Eleva-Strum 0

Independence 3, Blair-Taylor 0

Glenwood City 3, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Boys soccer

River Falls 4, Chippewa Fall 0

Hudson 5, Menomonie 0

Arcadia 7, McDonell Central 1

Girls tennis

Menomonie 7, Chippewa Falls 0

Nick Tabbert

