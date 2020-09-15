Search to resume for mass graves of Tulsa massacre victims

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A committee overseeing the search for mass graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has agreed to search two more locations in a cemetery where a search earlier this year failed to uncover human remains. The Public Oversight Committee for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation agreed Monday to search the areas in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery where an eight-day search ended in July with no discovery of remains. One area is when a then-10-year-old boy later said he saw Blacks being buried shortly after the massacre, and another is where old funeral home records indicate 18 Blacks were buried following the massacre.