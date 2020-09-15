School leader: B1G football on hold until questions answered

The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus. Big Ten leaders are reconsidering a fall season after a weekend of meetings about a plan to begin play as soon as mid-October. Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank would not predict which way a vote to return to play would go. She says once Big Ten university leaders have their questions and concerns addressed, “we will try to plan a delayed season.”