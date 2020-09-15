Prosecutors: New Jersey man admits he tried to aid Hamas

NEWARK. N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who authorities said sought to aid the Islamic militant group Hamas and threatened to “shoot everybody” at an unspecified pro-Israel demonstration has pleaded guilty to a federal charge. Jonathan Xie now faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced Jan. 27. As part of a plea deal reached with federal prosecutors in New Jersey, the 21-year-old pleaded guilty Tuesday to concealing attempts to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. The U.S. has designated Hamas a foreign terrorist organization since 1997.