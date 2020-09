Polk County (WQOW) -A convicted sex offender accused of raping a Polk County woman was sentenced Tuesday.



David Granger, Clear Lake was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2011.



Earlier this year he was charged with sexually assaulting a woman who said she had taken sleeping pills, and woke up to Granger raping her.

Tuesday Judge Jeffery Anderson sentenced Granger to ten years in prison, and ordered him to register as a sex offender, for life.