Democrats to investigate forced surgery claims in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Leading congressional Democrats are reacting furiously to lightly-substantiated claims that immigrants held at a detention center in Georgia are undergoing questionable hysterectomies. In a complaint filed Monday, a nurse alleges that the Irwin County Detention Center performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records. Democrats seized on the most explosive allegations in her complaint _ that a gynecologist called the “uterus collector” was performing “mass hysterectomies.” They declared would investigate the matter. A follow-up news conference Tuesday in Atlanta provided little information to substantiate the claims. U.S.