News 18 Exclusive: Eau Claire’s superintendent shares how the school year is going so far

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire Superintendent Michael Johnson says the beginning of the school year has been a success thus far.

In an exclusive live interview with News 18 the superintendent said everyone is still adapting to teaching students in a way they never have before.

He said the school year has been full of successes and seeing the kids walk through the doors on the first day for the first time in 5 1/2 months was the best feeling he has had.

Johnson also pointed to only having four positive COVID-19 cases among the nearly 9,000 students in the district. He gives credit to students of all ages for following protocols.