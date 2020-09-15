Mozambique blames extremist rebels for videos of atrocities

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — In response to widely circulated videos showing men in Mozambican army uniforms torturing and killing unarmed civilians, Interior Minister Amade Miquidade said the footage may have been filmed by Islamic extremist rebels trying to discredit government forces. Miquidade was speaking Tuesday after a video was distributed on social media showing people in the uniforms of the Mozambican Armed Defence Force beat and then shoot dead a naked woman. The video sparked outrage and the government said it would investigate. The video comes after Amnesty International alleged the Mozambican army had carried out gross atrocities, citing other videos showing men in army uniforms torturing and murdering people and then dumping their bodies in mass graves.