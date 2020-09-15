Mother, daughter studying nursing together at CVTC

(WQOW)- After a change of heart, a western Wisconsin woman is back in school to become a nurse with her daughter following in her footsteps.

Liz Smith, 45, of Ellsworth enrolled in the nursing program at Chippewa Valley Technical College after 20 years out of school and her daughter Charlize is taking preliminary nursing courses at the same school.

Liz has been a graphic designer for 25 years, but her interest in health care inspired her to change careers as her children got older.

Both Liz and Charlize say they often help each other study and Liz's story helps motivate Charlize during her schooling.

"It's nice that I can kind of follow in her footsteps and learn from her because we're kind of following the same path," Charlize said. "I just think it's cool that she finally just went for what she wanted to do. She didn't go right out of high school right into the medical field, so being able to change careers in like the middle of your life is kind of cool to me."

Liz says she was more excited than nervous to go back to school after her hiatus, and she encourages everyone considering changing careers to follow their dreams.

"If somebody's out there considering it that thinks they are too old to do it, you're not at all," Liz said. "Life is too short to not do what you're dreaming of, just do it."

Charlize is set to graduate from Ellsworth High School and begin the full nursing program next fall, and Liz is set to graduate from the program in May of 2021. Liz plans to pursue a bachelor's and master's degree after her graduation.