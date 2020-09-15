Mexico honors a defiant woman on independence anniversary

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Leona Vicario was a financier and intelligence gatherer for Mexico’s independence struggle — a woman who broke gender barriers and publicly refuted an allegation that she made sacrifices for her country just to win the man she loved. Mexico marks its independence holiday on Wednesday, the anniversary of revolutionary leader Miguel Hidalgo’s 1810 call for freedom from Spain. And some think the country isn’t fully reconciled to Vicario’s forward-thinking positions on equality. She didn’t command rebel armies or die by execution like Hidalgo and successor José María Morelos. But Vicario challenged not just foreign rule, but also a society that deemed women unworthy of public roles.