Mexican president wants referendum on judging predecessors

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will ask the Senate to schedule a referendum on whether to investigate and possibly bring charges against his predecessors, including almost all of Mexico’s living ex-presidents. López Obrador proposed the referendum for June 6, 2021, the date of mid-term congressional elections that are key for holding on to López Obrador’s bare majority in Congress. The referendum could be a way of drawing voters to the polls, because mid-term votes in Mexico often have low turn-out. López Obrador views the referendum as an indictment of corruption, conservative economic programs and privatizations, not just what he claimed was systematic corruption since 1988.