Man charged with killing his grandparents pleads not guilty

Rusk County (WQOW) - The Rusk County man accused of murdering his grandparents was back in court Tuesday.

Adam Rosolowksi is charged in the June shooting deaths of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. Their bodies were found in their Sheldon home.

Tuesday in court, Adam Rosolowski pleaded not guilty as did his two alleged accomplices, Joseph Falk and a juvenile who News 18 is not identifying.

All three are scheduled to return to court in November.