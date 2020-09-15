 Skip to Content

Man charged with killing his grandparents pleads not guilty

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
4:01 pm Crime & Courts, Local News, Top Stories
rosolowski (002)

Rusk County (WQOW) - The Rusk County man accused of murdering his grandparents was back in court Tuesday.

Adam Rosolowksi is charged in the June shooting deaths of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski.  Their bodies were found in their Sheldon home.

Related: Murder suspect admits shooting at grandmother

Tuesday in court, Adam Rosolowski pleaded not guilty as did his two alleged accomplices, Joseph Falk and a juvenile who News 18 is not identifying.

All three are scheduled to return to court in November.

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

Related Articles

Skip to content