Lawyer: Bolton will cooperate with any probe into his book

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton says Bolton will cooperate with any investigation related to the recent publication of his tell-all book. The statement from attorney Charles Cooper was issued in response to reports by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal that a federal grand jury had subpoenaed communications records from Simon & Schuster, which published Bolton’s book. The Trump administration maintains that Bolton’s book contains classified information that could jeopardize national security. The Justice Department declined to comment Tuesday, but it had sued unsuccessfully in June to block the book’s publication.