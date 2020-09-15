‘Huge rainmaker’: Hurricane Sally threatens historic floods

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that’s enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land.

Forecasters now expect landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday near the Alabama-Mississippi state line. Rainfall is increasing in the two states, where some coastal roads have been closed because of flooding.

Forecasters say the slow-moving storm will bring record flooding to the region, with nearly 2 feet of rain accumulation in some areas near the coast.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging residents near Mobile Bay to evacuate if they still can.

By JAY REEVES and ANGIE WANG Associated Press