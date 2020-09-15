Harris, home in California, gets a look at wildfire damage

AUBERRY, Calif. (AP) — California Sen. Kamala Harris says partisan ideology shouldn’t govern leaders’ responses to wildfires and climate change ravaging her home state. Her Tuesday remarks came as she toured fire damage in a small foothill community hit by a wildfire sparked in the Sierra National Forest over Labor Day weekend. It was her first visit to California as the Democratic vice presidential nominee. Her trip came a day after President Donald Trump visited the state and rejected the scientific consensus that climate change is worsening the state’s fires. Harris told reporters that it’s not a partisan issue.