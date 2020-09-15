Gov. Evers says COVID cases will continue to climb until people ‘take it seriously’

Madison (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers stopped short of saying he would extend Wisconsin's mask mandate during a media briefing on Tuesday but he said it is something he is still considering.

When asked if the mandate ended today would he extend it, the governor said he is thankful that isn't the case but he called on Wisconsinites to take every precaution possible.

"We will continue to see an increase in cases until folks decide to take this seriously," Evers said. "So, please wear a mask."

The governor said we "cannot continue on this path" when referring to the increase of COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Within the past week, there have been five days with at least 1,300 new cases each day. This comes as colleges throughout Wisconsin continue to ramp up COVID-19 testing.

Another topic the governor expressed concerns about is a decrease in FEMA funding for personal protective equipment in Wisconsin.

Evers said moving forward, FEMA will only provide PPE for first responders leaving schools "in a world of hurt." He said if the federal government does not change course he is not sure where the protective equipment will come from.