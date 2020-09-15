Google exec on hot seat in Congress over advertising power

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate panel put a top Google executive on the defensive over the company’s powerful position in online advertising as some lawmakers look hopefully toward an expected antitrust case against the tech giant by the Trump administration. Google’s president for global partnerships, Donald Harrison, insisted at a hearing Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee that Google’s ad business faces ample competition, has kept prices low for advertisers and publishers such as local newspapers, and benefited consumers. A Minnesota Democrat, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, said an expected antitrust action against Google by the Justice Department “could be the beginning of a reckoning.”