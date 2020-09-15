Get ready for the big drop

A gusty southwest wind combined with sunshine warmed us up today to the upper 70s with a few spots in the low 80s. We would have been a few degrees warmer if the wildfire smoke overhead didn't absorb some of the sun's energy. That wind also carried up higher dew points, and it felt a little humid at times with dew points near 60.

Those winds gusted to around 30 mph, though some more open areas away from the sensors could have experienced a gust or two in the mid to upper 30s.

We're definitely in the fall weather pattern, though, despite feeling summerlike today. Typically, the transition between summer and early fall consists of rapidly changing temperatures and a plenty of rain chances along the fronts that cause those changes.

You've probably heard meteorologists use the cheesy phrase "temperature roller coaster", and yes not only am I going to use that cheesy phrase, I'm goint to use an even cheesier roller coaster graphic. I am a cheesehead after all, you should expect some cheesy lines.

We are staying dry despite what's normal in this type of pattern, but still a cold front is expected to pass early tomorrow morning that will take our temperatures from today's high near 80 down to a low of 40 tomorrow night into Thursday morning. That's about a 40 degree drop in about 36 hours.

We will continue to see sunshine over the next several days, with two exceptions. One is clouds tomorrow morning as the cold front passes, and the other is the continued haziness from all that wildfire smoke being carried by the jet stream from the Pacific Northwest.

The cooler temps continue into the weekend, but they will slowly warm back towards the low 70s by Sunday.

Only a slight chance for sprinkles or light rain return Saturday and some light rain will be possible late Sunday into Monday, but otherwise we're remaining in our dry weather pattern.