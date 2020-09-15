 Skip to Content

Feds: Men hacked US sites after killing of Iranian general

2:16 pm National news from the Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two computer hackers have been indicted on charges that they defaced websites across the U.S. in retaliation to the killing of Iran Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The men are accused of hacking into U.S. websites and replacing their content with pictures of the top Iranian general and messages such as “Down with America.” Prosecutors said Tuesday that Behzad Mohammadzadeh and Marwan Abusrour boasted online about their actions. Authorities say they are believed to be living in Iran and the Palestinian territories. The U.S. killed Solemani in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in January. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content