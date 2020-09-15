Famed jewel thief, surf champ ‘Murf the Surf’ dies at 83

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jack “Murf the Surf” Murphy, who was behind one of the biggest jewel heists in U.S. history, gained membership in a surfing hall of fame and served time for murder, has died in Florida. He was 83. Murphy’s death earlier this week was confirmed by John Hughes, director of the Florida Surf Museum in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Murphy is best known for a daring heist in 1964 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, where he and other thieves used a bathroom window to steal the famed Star of India sapphire _ bigger than a golf ball _ and other precious gems.