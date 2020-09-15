Fall home decor trends: Comforting hues, flexible design

Trends in home decor this fall include comforting hues and flexible design. Consider the return of warm, earthy browns. Not long ago brown in a living space was considered by some design experts to be drab and outdated. This season brown is back. It’s being used as both an on-trend neutral and an accent color. Designers say brown feels cozy and safe at a time when many people are anxious and unsettled. The pandemic has made home an even more essential space for living, working and studying. Another design trend is toward flexible living spaces both indoors and out. Every room might be called upon to serve multiple functions.