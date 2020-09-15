 Skip to Content

Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated

2:42 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State and local officials around the U.S. are rolling back social-distancing rules again after an abortive effort over the summer, allowing bars, restaurants and gyms to open. Fans are gathering mask-free at football games. President Donald Trump is holding crowded indoor rallies. While some Americans may see such things as a welcome step closer to normal, public health experts warn the U.S. is setting itself up for failure — again. Mark Rupp, professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, says people are becoming “cavalier” about the pandemic.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content