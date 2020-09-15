Dunning pitches White Sox past Twins for 6th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Dane Dunning pitched seven effective innings, Luis Robert had a key two-run single and the Chicago White Sox strengthened their hold on the AL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Dunning permitted one earned run and three hits in by far the biggest of his five major league starts. Tim Anderson and James McCann homered as Chicago posted its sixth straight win and moved three games ahead of second-place Minnesota, which won the AL Central last year. The AL-best White Sox also moved 16 games over .500 for the first time since they were 71-55 on Aug. 26, 2012.