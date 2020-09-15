Dunn Co man charged with repeated sexual of a child

Dunn County (WQOW) - A Boyceville man faces 120 years in prison after being accused of child sexual assault.

Franklin Bignell, 55, was charged with three felonies Monday including two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police Bignell assaulted her nearly every week when she was between the ages of eight and 13 and continued sporadically until she was 15.

The assaults were originally reported in 2004 but no charges were filed at that time.

Bignell is due back in court in early October for an initial appearance.